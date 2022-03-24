Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $375.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.24 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.