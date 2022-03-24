Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.88

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 252546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

