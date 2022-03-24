Mchain (MAR) Price Reaches $0.0004

Mchain (MAR) traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $36,328.81 and approximately $43.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mchain has traded 130.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007716 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 83,169,950 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars.

