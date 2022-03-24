McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,372. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

