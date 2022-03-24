Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

NYSE MDT opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

