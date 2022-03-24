MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells C$368,000.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,765.60.

MEG stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.15. 2,284,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.68. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.04 and a 12 month high of C$21.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

