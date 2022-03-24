MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 110,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,230. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

