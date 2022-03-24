Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 1.85, but opened at 1.92. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.89, with a volume of 26,572 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,977,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

