Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 147,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,055. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

MEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

