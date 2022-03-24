Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 436 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $17,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $83,484.76.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,841. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

