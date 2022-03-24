Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.45. 2,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

