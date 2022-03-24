Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 2,902,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MMEDF)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.