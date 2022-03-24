Minter Network (BIP) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and $4,468.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00213765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00199808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00048684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00028060 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.36 or 0.07048150 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,630,970,436 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,760,869 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

