Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $382.98 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $100,272.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $382.98 or 0.00871672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.02 or 0.07119455 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.51 or 1.00144075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044363 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,025 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

