Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mister Car Wash in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of MCW opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919 in the last ninety days.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

