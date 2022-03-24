Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,054 shares of company stock valued at $37,082,844 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.73. 7,278,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.54. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.