MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 28th

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 865,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.83. MOGU has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 137.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MOGU by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

