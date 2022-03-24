MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0031

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $761,855.46 and approximately $507.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00098399 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,656,255 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

