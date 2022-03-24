MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $15.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $420.34. 1,247,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.27.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

