Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 26464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market cap of C$32.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)
Featured Articles
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.