Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MCRUF opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

