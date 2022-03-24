Morgan Stanley Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $34.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIO has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NIO by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NIO by 69.6% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 30.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 92.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

