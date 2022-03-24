Morgan Stanley Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $34.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIO has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.
NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
