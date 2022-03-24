MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.39.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $896.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. MorphoSys has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $24.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.