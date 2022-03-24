Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $64.92. 558,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,880,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

Specifically, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

