Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motus GI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.48.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

