Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Financial Analysis

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CCUR and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 42.72% 23.73% 3.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 3.49 $12.23 million ($733.33) -9.31 Mr. Cooper Group $3.32 billion 1.05 $1.45 billion $16.07 2.95

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CCUR and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than CCUR.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 550.75, suggesting that its stock price is 54,975% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats CCUR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR (Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

