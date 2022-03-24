My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $770,414.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.66 or 0.07048695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.92 or 1.00069004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044138 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

