Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 3,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,001. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

