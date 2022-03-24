NanoViricides (NNVC) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NanoViricides to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get NanoViricides alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NanoViricides and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoViricides Competitors 5806 20258 42681 833 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 100.08%. Given NanoViricides’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NanoViricides has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of NanoViricides shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides’ peers have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoViricides and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A -$8.82 million -3.03 NanoViricides Competitors $1.92 billion $257.10 million -2.13

NanoViricides’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides. NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -29.90% -29.29% NanoViricides Competitors -4,260.98% -133.91% -12.45%

Summary

NanoViricides peers beat NanoViricides on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R. Diwan on April 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.