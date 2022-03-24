National Australia Bank Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.87 (ASX:NABPD)

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.866 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

