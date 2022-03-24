National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $15.05 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.74. 1,125,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

