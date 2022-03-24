National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $18.49 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $414.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,401. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

