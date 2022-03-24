National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,211,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,316,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.27% of Manulife Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

MFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 2,860,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

