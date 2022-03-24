National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 221,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,667,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 37.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,920,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

