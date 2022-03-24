National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,828,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,626,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. 4,833,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,799,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

