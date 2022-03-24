National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,418. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. The company has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

