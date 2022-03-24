National Bank of Canada FI Takes $16.69 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 448,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,685,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 5,614,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,765. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

