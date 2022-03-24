National Bank of Canada FI Takes $19.61 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.22% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 69.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Wix.com stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.