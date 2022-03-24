National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Shares of NA opened at C$98.99 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.90 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.14.
In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.
About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
