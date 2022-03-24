National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NA opened at C$98.99 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.90 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.14.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NA shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

