National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 103,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,777. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

