Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Down to $34.11

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $33.21. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMM. StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $669.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

