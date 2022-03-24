Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($98.90) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.65 ($93.02).

Shares of NEM opened at €87.52 ($96.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.71. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

