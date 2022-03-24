Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.16

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 46894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,828,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 445,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

