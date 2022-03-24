Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $538.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $537.36.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.75. 86,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,500. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

