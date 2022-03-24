Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00067771 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.