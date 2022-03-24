Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.99

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002327 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $736.05 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.36 or 0.07033384 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,822.47 or 1.00183257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044047 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 740,114,870 coins and its circulating supply is 740,114,271 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

