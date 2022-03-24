New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,516 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after buying an additional 947,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,227,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

