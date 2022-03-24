New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $181,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $214.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,404. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

