New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Fastenal worth $42,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Natixis raised its position in Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 2,193,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

