New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,350,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,639 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,828. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

